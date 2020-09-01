Manager Rick Renteria said he's "optimistic" Moncada (upper leg) will be able to rejoin the lineup Wednesday at Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 25-year-old aggravated the upper leg injury during Saturday's game and has been held out of the lineup the past three games. Renteria previously indicated Moncada could return to the lineup for Monday's contest, so it's hardly a sure thing he'll be back in action Wednesday. Danny Mendick and Yolmer Sanchez have received starts at third base during his absence.