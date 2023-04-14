Moncada (back) no longer is expected back Friday and could instead require a stint on the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A trip to the IL looks to be just a possibility, but even if the White Sox aren't ready to make that move yet, Moncada doesn't appear ready to play. The third baseman has been on the shelf all week with a back issue that is coming along slowly. Chicago has been using Hanser Alberto and Jake Burger at the hot corner this week.