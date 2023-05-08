Moncada (back) could remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte a bit longer, with a return from the 10-day injured list coming perhaps this weekend for the beginning of the White Sox's homestand, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that he wouldn't rule out Moncada being activated ahead of Monday's series opener in Kansas City, but all signs point to third baseman continuing his rehab assignment a little while longer. Moncada has gone 5-for-9 with a home run in his first three rehab games, so his bat looks ready. However, the White Sox want to make sure the back injury which has kept him out since mid-April is behind him.