Moncada (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Though he was able to make a cameo as a pinch-hitter in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs and had the benefit of a team off day Monday, Moncada's sore quad will keep him on the bench for a fourth consecutive contest. Jake Burger will pick up the start at third base in Moncada's stead and will bat out of the cleanup spot.
