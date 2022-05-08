White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirmed that Moncada (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Guardians, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, La Russa added that Moncada will be included in the lineup Monday as the No. 2 hitter, with Luis Robert moving into the cleanup spot to accommodate the 26-year-old for what will be his 2022 debut. Moncada was placed on the injured list after he strained his right oblique shortly before Opening Day, but he was cleared to start up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte in late April. Over his six games with the affiliate, Moncada hit .318 with two home runs, a double and two walks.