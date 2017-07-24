Moncada will start at second base and bat second Monday against the Cubs, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Manager Rick Renteria had deployed Moncada as the No. 6 hitter in his first four games with the White Sox, with the rookie going 1-for-13 at the plate. Moncada's performance thus far hasn't warranted a move toward the top of the order, but perhaps settling in between two of the strongest bats in the White Sox's lineup, Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu, will help spark his production.