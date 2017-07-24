White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Moves into two-hole
Moncada will start at second base and bat second Monday against the Cubs, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Manager Rick Renteria had deployed Moncada as the No. 6 hitter in his first four games with the White Sox, with the rookie going 1-for-13 at the plate. Moncada's performance thus far hasn't warranted a move toward the top of the order, but perhaps settling in between two of the strongest bats in the White Sox's lineup, Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu, will help spark his production.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in four Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes hitless in season debut•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Batting sixth in team debut•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Will play every day•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slumping at Triple-A•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...