White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Moves to leadoff
Moncada batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
Moncada moved to the top of the order with Tim Anderson getting the day off. Anderson had been batting leadoff while Leury Garcia (personal) was away from the team. Normalcy should return Tuesday when Garcia is due back. For Moncada, normalcy means hitting cleanup, where he'd batted 15 straight games prior to Garcia's three-game hiatus.
