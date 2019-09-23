White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Multi-hit streak continues

Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday in the White Sox's 6-3 loss to the Tigers.

Moncada batted .500 during the series in Detroit and will head into the final week of the regular season with a 10-game hitting streak. With a blistering .444/.489/.691 line thus far in September, Moncada has boosted his season average from .291 to .316, vaulting him into third place in the American League.