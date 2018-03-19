White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Sunday that Moncada would open the season as the club's leadoff hitter, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score Chicago reports.

Moncada will probably remain a sinkhole in batting average until he dramatically curbs his 34.3 percent career strikeout rate, but his willingness to draw walks props up his on-base percentage and makes him an ideal fit in the leadoff spot. With the top-of-the-order role should come more involvement in the run game, an area where the speedy Moncada has lagged more than anticipated since reaching the majors. Moncada swiped 45 bags at a 78.9 percent success rate in the minors in 2016, suggesting he has some untapped potential as a base stealer after notching only three steals in five attempts across 251 big-league plate appearances to date.