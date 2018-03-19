White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Named leadoff hitter
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Sunday that Moncada would open the season as the club's leadoff hitter, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score Chicago reports.
Moncada will probably remain a sinkhole in batting average until he dramatically curbs his 34.3 percent career strikeout rate, but his willingness to draw walks props up his on-base percentage and makes him an ideal fit in the leadoff spot. With the top-of-the-order role should come more involvement in the run game, an area where the speedy Moncada has lagged more than anticipated since reaching the majors. Moncada swiped 45 bags at a 78.9 percent success rate in the minors in 2016, suggesting he has some untapped potential as a base stealer after notching only three steals in five attempts across 251 big-league plate appearances to date.
