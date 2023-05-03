White Sox manager Pedro Grifol suggested Wednesday that Moncada (back) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
There's no set day yet, but Grifol noted that Moncada got his uniform dirty while participating in drills Wednesday afternoon in Chicago. The third baseman landed on the injured list April 11 due to lower back soreness and was later diagnosed with a disc issue. Jake Burger continues to draw everyday starts at the hot corner for the White Sox.
