White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Moncada (back) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada will need a rehab assignment before being activated, and it's not clear when he'll be ready to report to an affiliate. Grifol has said that the team wants to make sure the third baseman is 100 percent recovered from his back issue before returning from the IL, so it's clear the White Sox are proceeding cautiously. Jake Burger's strong play at the hot corner allows the White Sox to be deliberate with Moncada.