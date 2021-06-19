Moncada said Friday that he still isn't feeling "100 percent" after returning from a sinus infection Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada missed three consecutive games earlier this week before returning to the lineup Thursday. He was able to remain in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, though he's still not feeling totally right physically. With this update in mind, it wouldn't be surprising for Tony La Russa to give the infielder another day off in the next few games.