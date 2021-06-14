Manager Tony La Russa said Moncada is unavailable Monday against the Rays due "a lot of discomfort" and "congestion," Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 26-year-old is out of the lineup for the second time in the past three days, so it's not a major surprise to hear he's not feeling well. Moncada should be considered day-to-day while battling the cold, and La Russa is optimistic the ailment will be a short-term concern. Leury Garcia will operate at third base Monday for the White Sox.