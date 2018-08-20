Moncada is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Moncada will sit for the second time in six games after starting for two straight months. His previous absence was due to a root canal, though there hasn't been any indication that Monday's off day is anything other than a routine one. Yolmer Sanchez will slide over to second base in his place, with Matt Davidson getting a start at third.