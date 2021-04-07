site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Moncada isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Moncada went 4-for-22 with a double, three runs and 12 strikeouts while starting the first six games of the season. Jake Lamb will start at third base Wednesday, batting second.
