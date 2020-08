Moncada (upper leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Danny Mendick will step in at third base for Moncada, who was removed from Saturday's 9-6 loss with the upper-leg injury. Moncada has been playing through the injury for a few weeks, but the White Sox are seemingly viewing him as day-to-day, hoping that a day off or two will help resolve the matter.