White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Not starting Tuesday

Moncada (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Moncada didn't appear to be particularly worried about the upper-back tightness that forced him to leave Monday's contest, but he'll sit for at least one game. The White Sox have an off day Wednesday, so he'll wind up getting at least two days to rest. Jose Rondon starts at third base.

