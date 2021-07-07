Moncada isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Moncada returned from a hand injury Monday and went 1-for-9 with a triple, two RBI and two strikeouts across his last two appearances. Jake Burger will start at the hot corner while Gavin Sheets takes over at first base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Triples in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Back in action Monday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return Monday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out as expected Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Likely to miss weekend series•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Diagnosed with bruised right hand•