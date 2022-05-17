Moncada will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Moncada finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games, though it's no surprise that he won't be asked to start twice in one day just over a week after returning from an oblique injury which cost him over a month at the start of the campaign. Josh Harrison starts at the hot corner in his absence, but Moncada will likely return for the nightcap.