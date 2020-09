Moncada is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Yolmer Sanchez will take over at third base and bat ninth against right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Moncada had a triple in Saturday's game, ending a five-game hitless slide. The 25-year-old has a .192/.306/.269 line in the month of September; it seems he's still not feeling back to full strength after his bout with COVID-19 earlier this year.