White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On track to return Thursday

Moncada (hamstring) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada is scheduled to play nine innings in the field for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday, and if everything goes well, it sounds like the infielder will be cleared to rejoin the White Sox ahead of Thursday's series opener against Texas. Prior to landing on the shelf at the end of July with a hamstring injury, Moncada compiled a .301/.358/.535 triple-slash with 20 home runs and seven stolen bases in 97 games.