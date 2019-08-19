White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On track to return Thursday
Moncada (hamstring) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Moncada is scheduled to play nine innings in the field for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday, and if everything goes well, it sounds like the infielder will be cleared to rejoin the White Sox ahead of Thursday's series opener against Texas. Prior to landing on the shelf at the end of July with a hamstring injury, Moncada compiled a .301/.358/.535 triple-slash with 20 home runs and seven stolen bases in 97 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return for Minnesota series•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plays both ends of doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Garners one hit on rehab•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Runs prior to game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out at least two weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...