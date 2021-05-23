Moncada went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

Moncada had hit safely in 10 straight games (13-for-31, .419) before Gerrit Cole and the Yankees snuffed out the streak. The walk, however, kept alive his on-base streak, which reached 15 contests (.484 OBP). Moncada's 28 walks ranks ninth in MLB.

