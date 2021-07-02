Moncada (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Moncada's absence from the lineup comes as no surprise as the club said Thursday that he's likely to miss the entire weekend series in Detroit with a bruised right hand. He'll continue to target a return to the lineup early next week for the series in Minnesota.
