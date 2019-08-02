White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out at least two weeks

Moncada (hamstring) is expected to miss about two weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada was officially placed on injured list Thursday and will apparently miss more than the minimum 10 days but not much more. Ryan Goins has been filling in for Moncada at third base.

