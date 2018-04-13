White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out of sync early
Moncada went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.
Moncada's fanned six times over the last two games and has made the silent walk back to the bench 24 times over 57 plate appearances (42.1 K%). Offspeed stuff has bothered him since his first taste of the majors with Boston in 2016, while manager Rick Renteria told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that the second baseman is pulling his head. "He's not really seeing the ball into the zone as well as I would like him to," Renteria said. You can live with the high strikeout totals if he were getting on base more often and generating scoring threats with his speed, but the OBP sits at .298 and he hasn't attempted a steal yet.
