White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out Wednesday with tight hamstring
Moncada (hamstring) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Mets.
He exited Tuesday's game with right hamstring tightness and will need at least one day off. Ryan Goins is starting at third base and hitting second.
