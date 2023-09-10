Moncada (knee) is not in the lineup Sunday at Detroit.
Moncada made an early exit from Saturday's loss to the Tigers because of right knee discomfort and it remains unclear how much time he might miss. Elvis Andrus is playing third base for the White Sox on Sunday.
