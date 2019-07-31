White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out with tight hamstring

Moncada exited Tuesday's game against the Mets with right hamstring tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada was able to leave the field under his own power and should be considered day-to-day. According to Van Schouwen, the 24-year-old was receiving attention from the athletic trainer prior to batting practice, so it looks as though he attempted to play through the issue. Ryan Goins has taken over at third base for the White Sox.