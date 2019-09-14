White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plates four Friday

Moncada went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, a three-RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Moncada's first hit of the night was a single before his third-inning triple and fourth-inning double. The 24-year-old had two chances at a cycle, but couldn't get a homer off the Mariners' bullpen. Moncada now has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games, batting 17-for-35 (.486) with seven RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. For the year, he boasts a .305/.362/.536 line with 23 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs scored in a breakout campaign.