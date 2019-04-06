Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Moncada plated a pair of runs in the first inning on a double to center and drove home two more in the seventh on a single to give his team a 9-8 lead. Following an impressive performance in the series opener, the 23-year-old third baseman is now 11-for-24 with two homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored through six contests in 2019.