Moncada went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Moncada reached base in three of his four plate appearances and made the most of his lone knock, as he blasted his fourth long ball of the campaign during the sixth inning off reliever Shawn Armstrong. Moncada ended a poor stretch in the opening game of the twin bill, as he had gone 2-for-14 in his previous four contests.