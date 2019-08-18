White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plays both ends of doubleheader

Moncada (hamstring) went a combined 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBI in a doubleheader for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Moncada started at third base in the opener, then moved to designated hitter for the nightcap, playing every inning in both ends of the twin bill. He's now played three games in two days while on a rehab assignment, which suggests he could rejoin the White Sox in Minnesota for a series against the Twins that kicks off Monday.