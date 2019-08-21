White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plays consecutive days in field
Moncada (hamstring) went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Moncada successfully completed two consecutive games in the field and is on track to return Thursday. Since joining the Knights for his rehab stint, Moncada is 9-for-22 with three extra-base hits and six RBI in five games.
