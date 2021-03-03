Moncada started at third base and went 1-for-2 with two runs scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Moncada appeared for the first time in the field since he experienced arm soreness over the final week of February. "His stroke looks really good on both sides of the plate," manager Tony La Russa told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "He's moving well." Moncada was limited to DH duties but should be back to normal at third base.