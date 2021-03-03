Moncada started at third base and went 1-for-2 with two runs scored in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.
Moncada appeared for the first time in the field since he experienced arm soreness over the final week of February. "His stroke looks really good on both sides of the plate," manager Tony La Russa told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "He's moving well." Moncada was limited to DH duties but should be back to normal at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Draws start in field•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Steals bag, scores Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Serving as DH in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Able to hit in intrasquad action•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return soon•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slowed by soreness•