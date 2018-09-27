White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Position change in future?
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Moncada has the ability to defend at positions other than second base, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He has the athleticism also to be an above-average defender at other positions too. It's a subject for further conversation," said Hahn.
The notion of moving Moncada doesn't come out of nowhere. While in Boston's organization, he played third base and was promoted to the majors at that position. Additionally, after the White Sox used the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft to select Nick Madrigal, a second baseman with shortstop skills, the White Sox may eventually have to create room in the middle infield. Moncada would be more valuable as a middle infielder, but the 23-year-old's bat should play as a corner infielder or outfielder, notwithstanding his .233 batting average this season.
