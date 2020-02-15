White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Prefers batting second
Moncada said he's not a fan of batting leadoff and prefers to hit second in the order, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As manager Rick Renteria considers lineup possibilities, particularly the leadoff spot, he'll consider a player's comfort level. Moncada, who profiles as a candidate anywhere in the top four of the order, had a monstrous 2019 while hitting mostly out of the second spot. More than batting-order position, it was a change in plate approach that made the most difference. Moncada attacked hittable pitches earlier in his at-bats, resulting in a significant rise in production and a dramatic decrease in strikeouts (from 217 to 154). It should also be noted that his .315/.367/.548 slash was fueled by an astronomical .406 BABIP, which led MLB, so fantasy owners may want to factor in some regression in batting average. Still, the 24-year-old third baseman cranked 25 home runs and vows to steal more than the 10 bases he had in 2019.
