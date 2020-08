Moncada has been playing though what manager Rick Renteria describes as leg soreness and fatigue, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada recently sat out a game due to the leg issue and is 1-for-15 in his last four games. Renteria is asking the third baseman "to be very controlled when he's moving out there." This could be a residual effect of Moncada's late start to summer camp due to the coronavirus.