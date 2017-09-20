White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Racks up three more hits Tuesday
Moncada went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.
Moncada raised his season batting average from .227 to .241 in Tuesday's three-hit performance and is now hitting an impressive .302 during the month of September. The toolsy second baseman is still striking out in nearly a third of his plate appearances, but he's been making enough solid contact recently to make his robust strikeout rate more palatable. The 22-year-old now has 10 hits in his last five starts and is on pace to turn in a very encouraging final month of the regular season.
