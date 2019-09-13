White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches .300 again

Moncada went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

This was Moncada's fifth multi-hit game in the last seven, and it pushed his average above .300 again. He's gone 14-for-30 with just four strikeouts during his multi-hit barrage. Last season's MLB leader in strikeouts has cut down his propensity to whiff in 2019, going from 33.4 to 27.4 K%.

