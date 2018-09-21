Moncada went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's victory over Cleveland.

Moncada scored a run in the first inning before knocking a two-run double in the next frame. With Thursday's big night at the plate, the 23-year-old is up to 60 RBI and 51 extra-base hits in his first full MLB season.

More News
Our Latest Stories