Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a walk Monday against the Tigers.
It wasn't a particularly notable line, but Moncada's performance marked only the fourth occasion he's reached base multiple times in a game this season. Though he's appeared in only 26 contests to this point, Moncada is still hitting just .137/.188/.211 on the campaign. Moncada has slowly started to lose playing time to Jake Burger, and he will come under even more pressure once Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is able to return.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Losing out on playing time•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Riding pine Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Tallies fifth RBI in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Ready to go Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting again Wednesday•