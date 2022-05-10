Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a walk Monday against the Guardians.
Moncada made his season debut after being sidelined for the first month by an oblique injury. He was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance and scored his first run of the campaign on a wild pitch. He subsequently added a single and a free pass to reach base three times. Moncada hit second in the White Sox lineup and is projected to remain there consistently to begin his campaign.
