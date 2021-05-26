Moncada went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and a walk Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Moncada walked with the bases loaded in the second inning to continue a three-run rally in the frame. He now has three multi-hit games in his last 13 starts, during which time he is hitting .359 with with five RBI and six runs scored. Though Moncada has managed to maintain a .285 average across 193 plate appearances this season, he has slugged only .411 and posted a .127 ISO.
