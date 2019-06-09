White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches four times

Moncada went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Moncada was nearly impossible to keep off the bases Sunday, singling four times in the contest. His third hit of the afternoon gave the White Sox a 3-1 lead and knocked opposing start Glenn Sparkman out of the game. His average is up to .294 as his breakout 2019 campaign continues.