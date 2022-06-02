Moncada is starting at third base and batting third in Thursday's series finale versus the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada was out of the starting lineup for the past five games with a quadriceps injury, but he felt well enough to make two appearances off the bench during that stretch. The third baseman comes into the contest in the middle of a 2-for-31 stretch at the plate dating back to May 17, and he only has one multi-hit effort this season in 13 starts.