Moncada (hamstring) is scheduled to participate in running exercises Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada will increase his level of activity soon, as he's been able to participate in hitting drills without experiencing any discomfort. Moncada is hopeful that he'll be able to come off the disabled list at some point next week, but the White Sox may opt to be cautious with the 22-year-old. Until Moncada returns, expect Yolmer Sanchez and Leury Garcia to share time at second base.