Moncada has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada was hitting .285/.381/.452 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases at Triple-A. As Chicago's top prospect, and perhaps the top prospect in baseball, he should be a fixture in the everyday lineup for the rebuilding White Sox.

