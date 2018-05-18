White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Records three hits
Moncada went 3-for-4 with a double and run scored Thursday against the Rangers.
Moncada recorded his first extra-base hit in three games since returning from the disabled list. He is 4-for-12 in that span and has shown no signs of his hamstring injury slowing him down with the bat. It remains to be seen just how much he'll run for the remainder of the season, but his health presents no red flags for the time being.
