White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday that Moncada (back) could begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Hahn's statement seemingly rules out the possibility of Moncada returning before the All-Star break, and it appears he might not be available immediately afterwards either. The 28-year-old third baseman has been on the injured list since June 15 due to a lingering back issue and is slashing .232/.279/.370 on the season.