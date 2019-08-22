White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reinstated from IL

Moncada (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Rangers.

As expected, Moncada is set to make his return for this four-game home series against Texas. He has been sidelined since July 30 with the hamstring injury. Moncada hit .409 with two home runs in five games during a rehab assignment. Ryan Goins will presumably move to a bench role.